PM Modi shed tears for Muslim sisters during triple talaq discussion, must visit Shaheen Bagh: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks PM Modi to visit Shaheen Bagh.

Upping the ante against the BJP government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Shaheen Bagh area in southeast Delhi where hundreds of people are protesting against the law. He alleged that PM Modi was shedding tears for Muslim sisters when it came to the issue of triple talaq but he has no time to visit Shaheen Bagh.

“Modi ji was shedding tears for Muslim sisters at the time of Triple Talaq legislation. He should now go to Shaheen Bagh where those mothers and sisters have been agitating for the last couple of weeks, if he is honest,” he said.

Hundreds of people mostly women and children are sitting on a protest for more than a month now in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi against the CAA and proposed pan-India NRC exercise. The road is closed due to protests who are demanding from the Modi government to roll back the law. The vehicular movement has come to a halt on the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj route causing traffic snarls in other routes.

The Congress party and other opposition parties are opposing the amended Citizenship Act, NPR exercise and proposed pan-India NRC. They have been arguing that the new citizenship law is against the Constitution as it promises citizenship on the basis of religion and it is against the Muslims.

However, the government has been arguing that the law doesn’t talk about stripping anybody of Indian citizenship, but grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution there. The law was passed by the Parliament in December last year.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the onus of clearing the road blockade in Shaheen Bagh rested with the Centre. BJP leaders, Kejriwal said, should visit Shaheen Bagh and hold talks with the protestors to resolve the issue instead of holding daily press conferences.