PM Modi says SC verdict on Ayodhya will contribute to spirit of ‘Bharat bhakti’, appeals for peace and unity

PM Narendra Modi welcomes Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the politically sensitive decades-old Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the verdict should not be seen as a victory or defeat for anyone. He also appealed to the people of India that their priority should be to strengthen the country’s tradition of maintaining peace and harmony.

“The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict. The judgment shouldn’t be seen as a matter of victory or loss for anyone. Be it Ram bhakti or Rahim bhakti, it will strengthen our thoughts for ‘Bharat bhakti’. I appeal to the countrymen to maintain peace, harmony and unity,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“The verdict of the Supreme Court is important for many reasons: It shows how important it is to follow the legal procedures to resolve an issue. All parties were given enough time to present their arguments. The temple of law has peacefully resolved the decades-old pending case,” he added.

Earlier on Friday evening, PM Modi had urged the countrymen to maintain peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced.

देश के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने अयोध्या पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। इस फैसले को किसी की हार या जीत के रूप में नहीं देखा जाना चाहिए। रामभक्ति हो या रहीमभक्ति, ये समय हम सभी के लिए भारतभक्ति की भावना को सशक्त करने का है। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि शांति, सद्भाव और एकता बनाए रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019



The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya be handed over to the Ram Lalla and ordered the Central government to frame a schema and a trust within three months for the construction of the temple. The court also directed the Centre to allot five acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a new mosque.