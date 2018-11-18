PM Modi says everyone knows what Congress did to Sitaram Kesri, asks party to appoint president outside of family

The Prime Minister also said that the country knows what Congress did to the Dalit leader Sitaram Kesri when he was the party chief. (Twitter Image/BJP)

Lashing out at the Congress Party and the Nehru-Gandhi family in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again challenged it to appoint a capable leader as their party president outside of “that one family”.

The Prime Minister also said that the country knows what Congress did to the Dalit leader Sitaram Kesri when he was the party chief. He was not even allowed to complete his 5-year term and was thrown out of the office to make way for Sonia Gandhi as the new party president, he alleged.

“Everyone knows what the Congress did to Sitaram Kesri Ji when he was the Congress party president. I challenge the Congress to appoint some able leader as their party president, who doesn’t belong the family,” PM Modi said.

Addressing a rally on the last day of the campaign for the second and final phase of polling for Chhattisgarh Assembly election in Mahasamund, Modi said four generations of a family ruled the country and benefited from being in power, but the country did not benefit from their rule.

“Remember four generations of Congress ruled the country. What was the fate of people? They only thought about one family but never gave a thought about welfare of people. How can we trust them that they will fulfil aspirations of people now,” news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Claiming that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also faced a lot of challenges from the then Congress government in power at the Centre, the prime minister said that the Centre was ruled by a ‘remote-control’ government for ten years which never paid attention towards Chhattisgarh.

On a campaign spree, the PM hit out at the often highlighted 2008 farm loan waiver scheme of the former UPA government at the Centre and said that instead of farmers, the scheme benefited eight per cent undeserving people.

He also attacked the Congress on the issue of rising NPAs and alleged it destroyed the banks. “Congress believed in ‘phone-banking’ which destroyed the banks. A phone call from them would get loans for the cronies cleared and the nation had to suffer,” he said.