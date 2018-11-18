PM Modi says everyone knows what Congress did to Sitaram Kesri, asks party to appoint president outside of family

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 2:45 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi again challenged the Congress party to appoint a capable leader as their party president outside of "that one family".

The Prime Minister also said that the country knows what Congress did to the Dalit leader Sitaram Kesri when he was the party chief. (Twitter Image/BJP)

Lashing out at the Congress Party and the Nehru-Gandhi family in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again challenged it to appoint a capable leader as their party president outside of “that one family”.

The Prime Minister also said that the country knows what Congress did to the Dalit leader Sitaram Kesri when he was the party chief. He was not even allowed to complete his 5-year term and was thrown out of the office to make way for Sonia Gandhi as the new party president, he alleged.

“Everyone knows what the Congress did to Sitaram Kesri Ji when he was the Congress party president. I challenge the Congress to appoint some able leader as their party president, who doesn’t belong the family,” PM Modi said.

Addressing a rally on the last day of the campaign for the second and final phase of polling for Chhattisgarh Assembly election in Mahasamund, Modi said four generations of a family ruled the country and benefited from being in power, but the country did not benefit from their rule.

Read | PM Modi aims spot in top 50 in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Index, to chair meet with India Inc on Monday

“Remember four generations of Congress ruled the country. What was the fate of people? They only thought about one family but never gave a thought about welfare of people. How can we trust them that they will fulfil aspirations of people now,” news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Claiming that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also faced a lot of challenges from the then Congress government in power at the Centre, the prime minister said that the Centre was ruled by a ‘remote-control’ government for ten years which never paid attention towards Chhattisgarh.

On a campaign spree, the PM hit out at the often highlighted 2008 farm loan waiver scheme of the former UPA government at the Centre and said that instead of farmers, the scheme benefited eight per cent undeserving people.

He also attacked the Congress on the issue of rising NPAs and alleged it destroyed the banks. “Congress believed in ‘phone-banking’ which destroyed the banks. A phone call from them would get loans for the cronies cleared and the nation had to suffer,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi says everyone knows what Congress did to Sitaram Kesri, asks party to appoint president outside of family
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition