PM Modi says 'cloud cover can help us escape radar' during airstrike, sparks row

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2019 2:10:41 PM

His comments which suggested that clouds and rain could prevent detection of Indian fighter jets by the Pakistani radars during the Balakot air strike have sparked a massive debate.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in an interview about cloud cover possibly helping the Indian fighter jets to prevent the Pakistani radars from detecting them has drawn criticism from the Opposition.

PM Modi was referring to the Balakot airstrike India conducted in Pakistan in February this year. The 68-year-old was heard saying that the weather was bad, and explained how his ‘raw wisdom’ saw clouds benefitting Indian jets in escaping detection by Pakistani radars.

PM Modi, in the interview by TV channel News Nation on Saturday, said, “”We faced a problem on the night of the strikes. The weather suddenly turned bad. There was heavy rain. By and large the opinion of the experts was – what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind then. One was secrecy. We won’t be able to do it if that was compromised. Second, I said that i am not a person who knows the science. But I said there is so much cloud and it is raining. There is a benefit. We could escape the radars. This is my raw wisdom, that clouds could benefit too. Ultimately, I said that there are clouds… let’s go ahead”

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury commented: “National security is not something to be trifled with. Such an irresponsible statement from Modi is highly damaging. Somebody like this can’t remain India’s PM.”

The Congress took a jibe too and said: “(He) kept spreading jumla (big talk) for five years, thought the weather is cloudy, won’t come on the radar”.

BJP’s official Twitter account had tweeted the transcript of PM Modi’s interview, but later deleted the tweet where the PM is taking about the airstrikes while the government accused the opposition of questioning the millitary.

