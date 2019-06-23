PM Modi sanctions Rs 30 lakh for girl suffering from aplastic anemia

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2019 3:00:00 PM

Aplastic anemia is a medical condition leaves the patient at a higher risk of infections and uncontrollable bleeding.

Prime Minister Narendra has approved Rs 30 lakh for the treatment of Lalita, a girl battling aplastic anemia. Sumer Singh, her father who is a labourer, had written a letter to the prime minister asking help for Lalita’s treatment.

Aplastic anemia is a disease which occurs when the patient’s body stops producing the much-needed new blood cells. This medical condition leaves the patient at a higher risk of infections and uncontrollable bleeding.

“I want the government to help my daughter in getting the treatment. I have sold my land. My house is mortgaged. I have spent Rs 7 lakh on her treatment already. If she cannot be cured, I wish to die,” Sumer Singh had told news agency ANI.

“Request PM to help arrange more funds for my daughter, earlier amount was not enough. If govt can’t help, I only ask for death,’ Singh added.

Modi’s office responded to a desperate Singh’s appeal and released the money from the prime minister’s National Relief Fund.

Sumer Singh told ANI that a Jaipur hospital told him that Lalita required a bone marrow transplant from her brother to live as hers are now “completely useless.” The hospital also said that operation alone would cost about Rs 10 lakh, he added.

The cost of the treatment has also been confirmed by Sandeep Jasuja, Associate Professor and Head of Department of Medical Oncology & BMT, RK Birla Cancer Centre, SMS Medical Oncology & Hospital, Jaipur. In the notification, he said that the 17-year-old Lalita Kumari needs Allogenic stem cell translation which would cost about 8 lakhs and 10 lakhs if half matched. The cost could increase or decrease depending upon complications.

