PM Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, says nation prays for everyone’s safety there

February 7, 2021 3:16 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand following floods caused by a glacier burst at Joshimath in Chamoli district, and took stock of the rescue and relief work underway.

pm modi, glacier flood in joshimath, uttrakhand flood glacier bust, pm monitoring situation in uttarakhand, uttrakhand floods chamoli district updateThe PMO said Modi, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand and spoke to the state chief minister.

“Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations,” Modi tweeted.

The PMO said in another tweet that Modi, who is in Assam to launch several development projects, reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand and spoke to the state chief minister. “Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected,” the PMO said.

Modi is on a tour to Assam and West Bengal on Sunday

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

