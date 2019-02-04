PM Modi reveals one lesson his mother gave him before becoming Gujarat CM

PM Narendra Modi (Facebook/ humansofbombay)

In the penultimate installment of ‘The Modi Story’ by ‘Humans of Bombay’ on Facebook, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed one lesson that his mother gave him after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

In his interview with Humans of Bombay, PM Modi fondly talks about his mother – and how people often ask him how she felt after he went on to become the Prime Minister of the country. After becoming the PM, people around him were excited – his photos were getting printed everywhere, he remembers – however, he fondly goes down the memory lane to say, “But I think the bigger milestone for her, was when I became CM.”

“A lot of people ask me how my mother felt when I became PM, but by then the name ‘Modi’ was in the air, my photos were being printed and there was a lot of excitement all over. But I think the bigger milestone for her, was when I became CM.”

Modi recalls he was staying in Delhi when he got elected as the CM of Gujarat – but before taking the oath, he went to Ahmedabad, to his home, to meet his mother Heeraben Modi. Amidst the festive environment, “My mother just looked at me, hugged me and said, ‘The best thing is that you will be back in Gujarat now!,” PM Modi recalled.

Read Also| Battleground Uttar Pradesh: Challenges await Priyanka Gandhi as Congress readies Lok Sabha charge

Modi further revealed that before he took on the responsibility of the CM, his mother Heeraben gave him one life lesson, after battling poverty and being deprived of material comforts all her life. She said, “Dekh bhai, I don’t understand what you do, but promise me you will never take a bribe – don’t ever commit that sin,” the Prime Minister told the Humans of Bombay.

Modi said he has kept PM Modi has kept her words in mind ever since and it has kept him rooted to the ground. “So, even after I’ve become Prime Minister, my roots remain strong and relentless,” he said.

“So CM-VM nothing matters to her – as long as the human in the Chair strives to be honest and absolute for the country,” PM Modi cocluded.

In the previous three installments of the interview with Humans of Bombay, PM Modi spoke about his childhood, as the son of a teaseller, the spiritual realisations in his life – embarking on a two year journey to Himalays and learning to speak Hindi to his life at RSS office where he used to clean dishes.