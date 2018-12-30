PM Modi renames three popular islands in Andaman and Nicobar – new names here

Bose had unfurled the Tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar islands in 1943. (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar. The Ross Island would now be named Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island would be known as Shaheed Dweep, and Havelock Island would be renamed as Swaraj Dweep. The announcement comes on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Tricolour hoisting by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman. Bose had unfurled the Tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar islands in 1943.

Recalling this occasion, the Prime Minister said: “Today in Port Blair, I had the honour of unfurling the Tricolour to mark the 75th anniversary of Subhas Babu’s brave feat. We also reiterate our commitment to creating an India Subhas Babu dreamt of. He further said on Netaji’s call, many youths from the Andamans had dedicated themselves to the freedom of India.

“Remembering and honouring our heroes helps strengthen our feeling of integration. The government is making efforts to highlight every glorious chapter of our history,” the prime minister said.

He released a commemorative postal stamp, coin, and First Day Cover to mark the 75th anniversary of the hoisting of Tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

PM Modi said the government was committed to developing the Islands in accordance with the requirements of the environment. He also said that special attention will be given to sectors such as tourism, food processing and information technology, as part of industrial development.

The Prime Minister said that the government will do everything to make the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as self-sufficient as possible. He also talked about the expansion of Port Blair dockyard which will enable maintenance of big ships. He has also sought a report within two weeks on the condition of rural roads in the Islands. He said that once the report has been examined, the government will give whatever assistance is possible.

This year in May, BJP leader LA Ganesan from Tamil Nadu had raised this demand in the Rajya Sabha to change the name of Havelock island in the Andaman. He said that Havelock had fought against Indians during 1857 revolt. Therefore, naming a place after a person who had fought against Indians was a matter of shame.