PM Modi releases postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi in UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday released postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary.

The postage stamps were issued at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi during Prime Minister Modi’s visit.

“Remembering Bapu and his timeless message. To mark Gandhi Ji’s 150th Jayanti, a commemorative stamp was released by PM @narendramodi and His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed in Abu Dhabi,” Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

India and the UAE share values of peace, nonviolence & pluralism. India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi whose values of peace, tolerance and sustainability continue to be relevant and guide the world, an official statement said.

In December, a digital interactive museum showcasing the life, works and philosophy of Gandhi and the founder of modern UAE Shaikh Zayed was jointly inaugurated by the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum, which will promote peace, tolerance and sustainability, is part of the celebrations by the two countries to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and centenary celebrations of the birth of Shaikh Zayed.

Modi, who arrived in the UAE on Friday night, is on a three-nation tour of France, the UAE and Bahrain.