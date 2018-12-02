PM Modi receives special football jersey from FIFA President

PM Narendra Modi receives special football jersey from FIFA President (Image: PM Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a special gift from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The FIFA President gifted Prime Minister Modi a football jersey with his name on its back. PM Modi shared a picture of the jersey on Twitter this morning.

In a tweet put out today, the Prime Minister wrote: “Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture.”

The Prime Minister met Infantino on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During his visit, the Prime Minister on Thursday had talked about how football connected Indian and Argentina.

At ‘Yoga for Peace’ event, PM Modi said that “if Argentina is interested in India’s philosophy…then there are millions of fans of the Argentine soccer stars in India”. He also said: “Maradona has now become a household name and also used in many vernacular phrases.”