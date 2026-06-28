Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the honorary title ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, the highest distinction awarded by the Republic of Seychelles to international dignitaries, during his three-day State Visit to the island nation. The award recognises his leadership in environmental conservation, sustainable development, the Blue Economy and ocean governance.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie presented the honour to PM Modi after delegation-level and bilateral talks between the two leaders. The award adds to a growing list of international recognitions for the Prime Minister’s work on climate action, sustainable development and green growth.

#WATCH | Victoria | During the press statement with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, PM Modi says, "Development partnership has been a defining feature of our relationship. India always moves forward by keeping the priorities, needs, and aspirations of the partner nation… pic.twitter.com/jQXB0dfKvQ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Seychelles after receiving the country’s special presidential distinction, ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, and dedicated the honour to all nations fighting climate change. The award, conferred by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, marks the first time the island nation has bestowed the special distinction.

Accepting the honour during a joint press statement with President Herminie, PM Modi said the recognition belonged not only to him but also to the 1.4 billion people of India. He said the award reflected the close partnership and shared vision between India and Seychelles.

“It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me and for the 1.4 billion people of India, to be honoured with the title of ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon.’ I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those nations that are battling the challenge of climate change and view environmental conservation as a responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the honour to the enduring friendship between India and Seychelles. He said the award recognises a shared commitment to environmental protection, sustainable development and the well-being of future generations.

India’s Seamless Payments Go International!



With a new MoU signed between India and Seychelles, UPI-based digital payments will soon become operational in the island nation, enhancing ease of transactions for both locals and visitors. From markets to tourism, payments will now… pic.twitter.com/yt0uVpoYvR — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) June 28, 2026

India and Seychelles also moved a step closer to digital financial integration. The Government of India announced that UPI-based digital payments will soon become operational in Seychelles after the two countries signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). In a post on X, the Government of India said, “India’s Seamless Payments Go International! With a new MoU signed between India and Seychelles, UPI-based digital payments will soon become operational in the island nation, enhancing ease of transactions for both locals and visitors. From markets to tourism, payments will now be quick, secure, and hassle-free, bringing seamless digital connectivity across borders.”

What Seychelles President said

President Herminie said the honour reflects Seychelles’ highest respect for leaders who have made an exceptional contribution to sustainability and international cooperation. “A particular highlight was my honour in bestowing upon Prime Minister Modi the honorary title ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, a tribute to his exceptional leadership in sustainability, the Blue Economy and ocean governance,” Herminie said.

“This distinction represents the highest honour that the Republic of Seychelles confers upon international dignitaries. It stands as a symbol of our nation’s deepest respect and recognition for those whose leadership and partnership embody the spirit of the Guardian of Our Blue Horizon,” he added.

#WATCH | Victoria | During the press statement with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, PM Modi says, "The true strength of India-Seychelles relations lies in our people-to-people ties. Our discussions today will further strengthen this bond. We will take institutional… pic.twitter.com/FU4vAlLRkm — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026

The President also said the Indian Ocean remains a shared space that connects both countries. “The Indian Ocean unites us, and we are committed to ensuring it remains a beacon of peace and shared prosperity,” he said.

Another honour for PM Modi

The award recognises PM Modi’s long-standing focus on sustainable growth and environmental protection. It also acknowledges India’s growing role in promoting the Blue Economy and supporting climate resilience among island nations.

This is the latest global recognition for the Prime Minister. In May 2026, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) awarded him the Agricola Medal for strengthening food security, improving agriculture and promoting sustainable farming.

Earlier, he received the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018 for advancing sustainable economic growth, global cooperation and inclusive development. In the same year, the United Nations honoured him with the Champions of the Earth Award for his contribution to environmental protection.

During the joint press statement, President Herminie said India and Seychelles have renewed their commitment to a partnership based on shared geography, history and common interests. “I am honoured to have concluded bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Our discussions were comprehensive and forward looking, reflecting the deep bonds of friendship and mutual trust that unite Seychelles and India,” he said.

“As we mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, our two countries have recommitted to a partnership rooted in common geography, history and a collective vision for a stable, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region,” he added.

The President also welcomed India’s continued support for the Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL), which both countries adopted earlier this year. “This framework provides strategic direction for cooperation across all sectors. I express my deep appreciation for India’s steadfast support in translating this vision into tangible outcomes that benefit the people of both nations,” he said.

India and Seychelles deal

The two sides reviewed cooperation across several sectors and agreed to speed up work on existing commitments.

Maritime security remained a major focus of the talks. Both countries reaffirmed Seychelles’ place in India’s MAHASAGAR vision and agreed to strengthen cooperation against piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and cross-border crime in the Indian Ocean.

President Herminie praised India’s support in maritime surveillance, hydrography and defence capacity building. He also welcomed the refit of PS Zoroaster and the gifting of the Fast Attack Vessel PS LESPWAR to the Seychelles Coast Guard.

Development cooperation also received a major push. The leaders discussed India’s USD 175 million Special Economic Package, which includes a USD 125 million rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in grant assistance. The package will support projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, healthcare, defence and maritime security.

The two leaders also jointly inaugurated the Professional and Technical Education Centre through virtual mode. President Herminie thanked India for supporting skill development opportunities for young people in Seychelles.

They also launched three solar water pumping systems under the International Solar Alliance to support clean energy and sustainable water management.

India and Seychelles signed several agreements covering foreign service training, digital banking, healthcare, agriculture, seafaring, extradition, space cooperation and the construction of a new Seychelles National Hospital.

PM Modi arrived in Seychelles on a three-day state visit from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie. During the visit, he will address the National Assembly of Seychelles, interact with the Indian community and attend the country’s Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. The event marks 50 years of Seychelles’ independence from the United Kingdom in 1976, reported ANI.