  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi recalls valour, sacrifice of Bangladeshi freedom fighters, India’s forces on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war. Modi tweeted, “On the 50th […]

Written By PTI
PM narendra modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

Modi tweeted, “On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.”

President Ram Nath Kovind is in Dhaka on a maiden three-day State Visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Oppn to continue protest against suspension of MPs, demands resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra