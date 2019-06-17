PM Modi reaches out to Opposition ahead of first Parliament session after mega election win, says government values every suggestion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he hopes the Opposition will play a constructive role in the 17th Lok Sabha which begins its first session today. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament on the first day of the new Lok Sabha, he said that the opposition shouldn't think about the numbers and play its role. He said that an active opposition's role is important in parliamentary democracy: He said the suggestions and inputs of the opposition parties are extremely important for the government. "Being impartial is more important than being in government or opposition. In the next five years, we should work together to take the dignity of the Parliament to a new high," the PM said in his statement ahead of the start of the session. "Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they speak actively and participate in House proceedings," he said. The Prime Minister also noted that after several decades, a government has gained an absolute majority for the second consecutive term. He said that people have given "us the chance to serve the country again and I request all the parties to support the decisions that are in favour of people." He also urged all MPs to think of the country when in the House and address issues related to the larger interest of the nation. He also noted that the Lok Sabh has a high number of women MPs. "My experience suggests that when the Parliament functions smoothly, we are able to fulfil numerous aspirations of the people of India," he said. The first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha begins from today. On the first two days, the newly-elected MPs will be administered oath by protem Speaker Virendra Kumar. On Wednesday, Virendra Kumar will enable the House to elect a permanent Speaker and then the House will begin transacting business.