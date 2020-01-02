PM Modi reaches out to neighbours with New Year 2020 greetings, ignores Pakistan

PM Modi stressed upon India’s commitment to ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy (AP Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with top leaders of India’s neighbouring countries, except Pakistan, and conveyed his New Year greetings on behalf of the people of India. The Prime Minister had a conversation with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, The Druk Gyalpo of Kingdom of Bhutan and Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President and Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Maldives, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh and K.P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal.

During the conversation, the PM Modi stressed upon India’s commitment to ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of shared peace, security, prosperity and progress for all of India’s friends and partners in the region.

With Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, PM Modi highlighted important achievements of 2019 which strengthened the bilateral ties between the two nations. The Prime Minister also asked Wangchuck over the need to enhance youth exchanges between the two countries.

Telephone Calls by Prime Minister ⁦@narendramodi⁩ on New Year. https://t.co/gTgKqJWtOO via NaMo App pic.twitter.com/VtEfxGiqp2 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 1, 2020

With Sri Lankan and Maldivian leadership, the Prime Minister expressed a desire to further improve the bilateral ties. Speaking with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister congratulates her on being re-elected as the President of the Awami League for the next three years. He also noted the progress achieved in India-Bangladesh relations in the last year.

With Nepalese counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction in the progress of bilateral relations made in 2019 with the successful completion of several projects.

The year 2020 is Modi’s first New Year after he became Prime Minister for a second consecutive term in the general election held last year.