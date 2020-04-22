  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi ranked top among global leaders in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, says JP Nadda

By: |
Updated: April 22, 2020 5:58:12 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest popularity among the global leaders as per a recent analysis done by pollster Morning Consult. As of April 14, his net approval rating is 68, according to the pollster. '

J P Nadda, bjp president,covid 19 pandemic, narendra modi, covid 19 pandemic, latest news on narendra modiPrime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest popularity among the global leaders as per a recent analysis done by pollster Morning Consult. (File photo: IE)

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked top amongst world leaders in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest popularity among the global leaders as per a recent analysis done by pollster Morning Consult. As of April 14, his net approval rating is 68, according to the pollster. ”Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety and security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic,” Nadda said in a tweet.

Related News

Many Union ministers and other party leaders also tweeted about the highest approval ratings of Modi amidst the global fight against the pandemic, saying the country has full confidence in his leadership at the time of this crisis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi ranked top among global leaders in fight against COVID-19 pandemic says JP Nadda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Amit Shah speaks to doctors, IMA representatives; appreciates their work, assures security
2Shops selling educational books, electric fans, prepaid phone recharge allowed during lockdown
3Maharashtra asks CBI to take custody of Wadhwans quarantined after lockdown violation