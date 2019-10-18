Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 Live: PM Modi to address election rally in Mumbai today

On the penultimate day of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai where he will hold a public meeting in a bid to seek public support for the BJP and Shiv Sena candidates. BJP president Amit Shah will also campaign in the state. He will address four rallies in Andheri, Rajpura, Wani and Khaperkheda. On Thursday, PM Modi slammed Opposition leaders for opposing abrogation of Article 370 and rubbished their claim that the decision by the BJP-led government has “destroyed” Kashmir during rallies at Pune, Satara and Parli. He said that despite a lot of talk in the last 70 years, it was only his government which dared abrogate Article 370. Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that it fulfilled over 96% of the promises made in its 2014 assembly elections manifesto. Releasing a report by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), which analyses implementation of the BJP’s 2014 assembly elections manifesto, days before the polling in the state, vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the Devendra Fadnavis-led government gave the state stability which created an environment for unleashing the economic transformation.
People are in the mood for a change in Maharashtra and the scrapping of Article 370, raised aggressively by the BJP, does not seem to be resonating with people at the grassroots level in the state, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed.
NCP MP Amol Kolhe on Thursday alleged the helicopter he was to ride was denied flying permission by the air defence control in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Pune, leading to cancellation of his campaign meetings in the district. In a video message, the NCP's star campaigner said he was to address poll meetings in Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad in Pune district, but was denied flying permission citing protocol in view of the prime minister's rally. Kolhe apologised to the people who had gathered for his rallies in these segments.
Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad on Thursday suspended 15 office-bearers for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing campaign for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra. A statement from the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) said the decision to suspend the 15 office-bearers till further notice was taken on the instructions of Avinash Pande, the election in-charge for Mumbai. These office-bearers were found engaging in "anti-party" activities during the poll campaign, it said.
The vast Vidarbha region of Maharashtra has become a stronghold of the BJP in the last few decades. The BJP is likely to repeat its 2014 show in the upcoming Assembly elections. The 62 Assembly seats are spread over 11 districts and are divided into two divisions of Amravati and Nagpur. In 2014, the BJP had won44 seats. The Shiv Sena had bagged just 4 seats while the Congress pocketed 10 seats.
Union Home Minister and BJP working President Amit Shah to address rallies in Aheri, Rajura, Wani and Khaperkheda in Maharashtra, today.
PM Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Mumbai on Friday evening. Today's public meeting is one of his nine rallies in the state.