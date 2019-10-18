Maharashtra Assembly election 2019 Live: PM Modi to address election rally in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Kharghar.

On the penultimate day of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai where he will hold a public meeting in a bid to seek public support for the BJP and Shiv Sena candidates. BJP president Amit Shah will also campaign in the state. He will address four rallies in Andheri, Rajpura, Wani and Khaperkheda. On Thursday, PM Modi slammed Opposition leaders for opposing abrogation of Article 370 and rubbished their claim that the decision by the BJP-led government has “destroyed” Kashmir during rallies at Pune, Satara and Parli. He said that despite a lot of talk in the last 70 years, it was only his government which dared abrogate Article 370. Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed that it fulfilled over 96% of the promises made in its 2014 assembly elections manifesto. Releasing a report by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), which analyses implementation of the BJP’s 2014 assembly elections manifesto, days before the polling in the state, vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the Devendra Fadnavis-led government gave the state stability which created an environment for unleashing the economic transformation.

Read More