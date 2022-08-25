Punjab security breach: Supreme Court says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty in ensuring PM Modi’s security

The Supreme Court-appointed committee has found that a senior Punjab police officer had failed to discharge his duties in ensuring the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on January 5 this year, Live Law reported.

The matter was being probed by a five-member committee headed by retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra.

Also Read: Supreme Court forms panel to look into PM security breach

The report by the SC-appointed panel stated that Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order, ANI reported.

“He (Ferozepur SSP) failed to do this even though sufficient force was available, and even though he was informed two hours in advance that PM Modi will enter the route,” the report by the panel read.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the report will be forwarded to the government, so that action can be taken.

Also Read: PM’s security breach: Protocols put at bay by state govt, protesters knew about PM’s plan to travel by road

The PM’s convoy was stranded on a flyover after protesters blocked it in Ferozepur, following which PM Modi had to return without attending the rally. The SC had then appointed a five-member committee to probe into the alleged security breach.

Meanwhile, on August 24, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the January 5 incident as “unfortunate”, when PM Modi was in Punjab’s Mohali to inaugurate a 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.