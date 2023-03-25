scorecardresearch
PM Modi praises Cabinet decision to extend Ujjwala scheme subsidy by a year, says move to greatly help beneficiaries￼

The government on Friday extended the Rs 200-per-LPG cylinder subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by one year in the wake of high prices of petroleum products in the international market.

Written by PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the extension of the Ujjwala scheme subsidy will greatly help beneficiaries and enhance the move towards cleaner cooking fuel.

The move will benefit 9.6 crore families.

Modi tweeted, “The Cabinet decision pertaining to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will greatly help beneficiaries and enhance the movement towards cleaner cooking fuel.” The prime minister also praised the hike in the minimum support price for jute, saying it will empower farmers further.

The government on Friday increased the minimum support price of raw jute by Rs 300 to Rs 5,050 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.

First published on: 25-03-2023 at 13:23 IST

