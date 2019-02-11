PM Modi praises Akshaya Patra for serving 300 crore meals: 5 facts you should know about this NGO

Akshaya Patra began its operation in 2000 and served 1,500 children in that year. (HareKrishnaMandir)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation for working towards eradicating hunger in the country. The NGO has so far served meals to billions of schoolchildren coming from underprivileged families. The Prime Minister on Monday visited Vrindavan to serve the 3 billionth meal by Akshaya Patra at Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir.

Ahead of his visit to Vrindavan, Prime Minister Modi put out a tweet praising the work done by the NGO. “3 billion meals and a commitment to serve society! Congratulations to all those associated with this mission. Their efforts towards eradicating hunger are exemplary,” the Prime Minister said.

Here are five facts you should know about the NGO

– Akshaya Patra Foundation serves as an implementing partner of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. It strives to eliminate classroom hunger in government-run and aided schools by implementing the Mid-Day Meal Programme.

– Akshaya Patra began its operation in 2000 and served 1,500 children in that year. However, in the last 19 years, the Foundation has served meals to 1.76 million children in twelve states covering 14,702 schools. Two years ago in 2016, Akshaya Patra commemorated the serving of 2 billion cumulative meals in the presence of the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

– The Foundation works closely with the Ministry of Human Resource Development and state governments to serve quality, hygienic, and nutritious food to millions of children in the country.

– Last year in October, Prime Minister Modi had mentioned Akshaya Patra during the launch of ‘Self4Society’ App in New Delhi. He had said: “Akshaya Patra is a social start-up, which has turned into a movement that provides food to school children.”

– Akshaya Patra Foundation is the world’s largest (not-for-profit run) Mid-Day Meal Programme serving wholesome food every school day to over 1.76 million children from over 14,000 schools across 12 states in India.

The Mid-Day Meal Programme is considered to be the largest of its kind food-for-children programme in the world. The scheme aims to encourage and increase enrolment, attendance, and retention of children in schools. It also intends to improve the health profile of children in the age group of 6-14 years.