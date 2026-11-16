Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to the Philippines on Monday for talks on maritime security, economic cooperation and development partnership. He will attend the annual India-ASEAN and East Asia summits during the 3-day visit. He is also expected to join US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a Quad meeting on the sidelines in Manila.

“India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations. I’m also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines,” Modi wrote on X.

“Today we are trading with the entire region of approximately 122 billion, so it has also emerged as a major trading partner for India. The country engages with the ASEAN grouping at multiple levels, including at the highest level of heads of government — this is what the Prime Minister’s visit is all about. But there is also engagement at the foreign ministers’ level, at the senior officials’ level, and in certain speciality sectoral dialogue mechanisms,” MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said on Thursday.

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What’s on the agenda?

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the PM will attend a dinner hosted by President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr and conduct bilateral meetings with several leaders during the visit. The MEA also highlighted maritime cooperation and various challenges surrounding trade negotiations within the regional grouping as key focus areas.

“The Prime Minister’s programme in Manila will include attending a dinner hosted by President Marcos for the visiting dignitaries of this summit process. On the next day, he will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit process. In between, there will be bilateral meetings scheduled with other leaders…” Tandon said last week.

#WATCH | Delhi: Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rudrendra Tandon says, "Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Manila, in the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process. The… pic.twitter.com/alC0nABDBx — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026

According to the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, high-level engagements began on November 15 with the opening ceremony. ASEAN leaders will also join plenary and retreat sessions as well as holding interface meetings with parliamentarians and the business community.

“The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026 to 2030, and chart the future direction of cooperation. The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on matters of regional and global importance with ASEAN and other participating countries,” a PIB release explained.

The Philippine news agency added that Plus One Summits would begin from Monday — with participation from dialogue partners including India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, the United States and the United Nations. US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are also expected to attend the regional gathering.

Modi to meet Trump for Quad summit?

A Quad leaders’ summit is also being planned on the sidelines of the event — with critical minerals, resilient supply chains, energy security, and the protection of commercial shipping reportedly on the agenda. The grouping has not met since September 2024 amid tariff-linked bilateral tensions and scheduling conflicts.

Details about the meeting remain scarce and New Delhi is yet to issue a formal announcement regarding the exact schedule and bilateral logistics U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson wrote on X over the weekend that officials were “working to formalize a Quad leaders’ summit at ASEAN next week”. Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki had shared a similar confirmation on Friday — telling reporters that arrangements were underway for the four leaders to meet in Manila.

Maritime cooperation, regional security and trade

According to an Indian Express report, economic cooperation remains an important pillar of the India-ASEAN relationship. The year 2026 was also declared as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation — with Tandon noting that ‘strengthening maritime defence mechanisms alongside commercial exchanges will be among the key priorities during the deliberations.

“Development partnership and capacity building is another important dimension of India’s engagement with ASEAN. Through our support to Initiative for ASEAN Integration, India supports capacity building efforts to narrow the development gap in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste,” officials told Indian Express.

India is a strategic partner of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that comprises Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Timor Leste.

Defense ties also remain a focus area — with Tandon highlighting a strategic partnership with the Philippines for BrahMos missiles. He reiterated during a press briefing last week that India remained “committed to helping the Philippines develop its defense capabilities in whatever manner we can under our strategic partnership”.