PM Modi performs puja, installs Sengol in new Parliament – WATCH

India’s new Parliament building is being inaugurated today in a grand ceremony which began with a havan and multi-faith prayer ceremony.

PM Modi installed the historic Sengol, a symbol of governance in Tamil kingdoms of yore, in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing a havan and a pooja.

He did a sashtang prananm (the placement of the body in a reverentially or submissively prone position as a gesture) before installing it. He received the historic ‘Sengol’ from Adheenams (priests) before it was installed in the new Parliament building.

The opening ceremony began with traditional prayers and Vedic chants. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the pooja along with PM Modi, who was blessed by the priests after the rituals concluded.

#WATCH | PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/Tx8aOEMpYv — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Amid controversies and criticism by the Opposition, who wanted President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the Opposition parties should stop politicking and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building to strengthen democracy.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party Rashtriya Janata Dal compared the structure of the new Parliament building to a coffin in a controversial tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said RJD MPs should never step into the new building.