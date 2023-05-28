scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PM Modi performs puja, installs Sengol in new Parliament – WATCH

PM Modi did a sashtang prananm (the placement of the body in a reverentially or submissively prone position as a gesture) before installing the Tamil historic sceptre Sengol in the new Parliament House.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
pm modi sengol
PM Narendra Modi instals the sengol at the new Parliament building

India’s new Parliament building is being inaugurated today in a grand ceremony which began with a havan and multi-faith prayer ceremony.

PM Modi installed the historic Sengol, a symbol of governance in Tamil kingdoms of yore, in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing a havan and a pooja.

He did a sashtang prananm (the placement of the body in a reverentially or submissively prone position as a gesture) before installing it. He received the historic ‘Sengol’ from Adheenams (priests) before it was installed in the new Parliament building.

Also Read

The opening ceremony began with traditional prayers and Vedic chants. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the pooja along with PM Modi, who was blessed by the priests after the rituals concluded.

Amid controversies and criticism by the Opposition, who wanted President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said that the Opposition parties should stop politicking and participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building to strengthen democracy.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party Rashtriya Janata Dal compared the structure of the new Parliament building to a coffin in a controversial tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said RJD MPs should never step into the new building.

More Stories on
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-05-2023 at 10:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market