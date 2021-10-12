  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi pays tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia on birth anniversary

By:
October 12, 2021 10:20 AM

He tweeted, "Tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Ji on her Jayanti. Hers was a life totally dedicated to Jan Seva. She was bold and kind. If the BJP has emerged as a Party the people trust, it is because we had stalwarts like Rajmata Ji who worked among people and strengthened the Party."

modiPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Vijaya Raje Scindia, who was from the Gwalior royalty and one of the founding members of the BJP, on her birth anniversary and lauded her contribution to the party.

Born in 1919, Scindia actively espoused the cause of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP. Her daughters Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje are senior party leaders while grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Cabinet minister in the Modi government.

