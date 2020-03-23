PM Modi pays tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary

"Tributes to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji, a prominent socialist thinker and popular keader, on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, saying his ideas on social empowerment would always be remembered.
Lohia was born on this day in 1910.
“Tributes to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji, a prominent socialist thinker and popular keader, on his birth anniversary,” he tweeted. “His ideas related to social empowerment and service will always inspire the countrymen,” Modi added.
