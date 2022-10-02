scorecardresearch
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

In tributes to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti .

Written by PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi, Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him.

He also fondly remembered India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji.” In homage to Shastri, he said, “Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered.

Tributes to him on his Jayanti.” The prime minister also shared some glimpses from his gallery in the ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ in Delhi, which showcases Shastri’s life journey and accomplishments.

Modi also posted audio clips of his tributes to the two great leaders made on different occasions earlier.

