PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary, and said every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to the country’s freedom struggle.

Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London.

He was born on October 4, 1857 in Mandvi, Gujarat, and passed away on this day in 1930, Geneva, Switzerland. “Remembering the courageous Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Punya Tithi. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our freedom struggle,” Modi tweeted.

“To be able to bring back his ashes from Geneva in 2003 will remain among the most special moments of my life,” the prime minister said.