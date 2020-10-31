PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

“Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary,” Modi tweeted. The prime minister had paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. “On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her,” he said.
