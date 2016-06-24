PM Modi pays homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri

A prominent figure in the independence movement, Shastri died of a heart attack in Tashkent in 1966 during an official visit at the age of 61. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to former premier Lal Bahadur Shastri who died here following a heart attack in 1966.

Modi, who arrived here yesterday to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), paid tributes to Shastri at a bust erected in the former Prime Minister’s memory.

A prominent figure in the independence movement, Shastri died of a heart attack in Tashkent in 1966 during an official visit at the age of 61. Shastri had taken over the office of Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru’s death in 1964.

He is best remembered for his slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ which was aimed at encouraging the farmers for a better yield to reduce country’s dependence on imported food grains while also to infuse renewed enthusiasm in soldiers fighting the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

“Paying homage to a great son of India. PM @narendramodi offers flowers at the bust of former PM Shastri,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted. The Prime Minister also interacted with the sculptor who made the bust of Shastri.

“A moment with the sculptor. PM greets Yaakov Shapiro, the Uzbek sculptor of former PM Shastri’s bust,” Swarup said in another tweet.