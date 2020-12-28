  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi, other top BJP leaders pay tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

By: |
December 28, 2020 10:47 AM

Other BJP leaders also remembered the former finance minister who for many years remained the most articulate party voice on a gamut of issues and was considered one of its sharpest political minds.

arun jaitley"Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India's progress," Modi tweeted. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to his former cabinet colleague and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, and said hiswarm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with.

Other BJP leaders also remembered the former finance minister who for many years remained the most articulate party voice on a gamut of issues and was considered one of its sharpest political minds. Born in 1952, Jaitley died in August last year.

Related News

“Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India’s progress,” Modi tweeted. In his tributes, Home Minister Amit Shah said Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels.

“He made a lasting contribution to Indian polity and served the nation with great passion & devotion. My heartfelt tributes,” he said. BJP president J P Nadda said Jaitley will be remembered as an articulate orator and capable strategist. Defence Miniser Rajnath Singh said remembering Jaitley’s contribution to India’s public life and his role in strengthening the party will always be remembered.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi other top BJP leaders pay tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nitish Kumar says had offered CM post to BJP post Bihar elections
2Farmers’ stir: Protesters beat ‘thali’ during PM’s address, feed birds in Noida
3Sourav Ganguly holds meeting with Dhankhar amid speculation of him joining politics