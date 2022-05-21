PM Modi, other political leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 31st death anniversary

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 31st death anniversary on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered his father to be a “kind man” who taught him and his sister Priyanka the “value of forgiveness and empathy.” Rahul took to social media and wrote, “My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together.”

Other Senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and P Chidambaram paid their tributes to Rajiv Gandhi earlier this morning at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and paid his tributes to Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3NVwviAQAr — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by Dhanu/Thenmozhi Rajarathinaman, a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber, while he was on a political campaign in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur. Along with Rajiv Gandhi, as many as 16 died as a result of the sucide bombing. In the same year, Gandhi posthumously received India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

Few days back, the Supreme Court ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, who was serving a life sentence and was in jail for over 30 years in connection to the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. Perarivalan, who was 19 years old at the time of Gandhi’s assassination, was accused of being an accomplice and buying the batteries that were used in the bomb to kill Gandhi.

Earlier this year in March, the apex court had granted bail to Perarivalan, who was arrested by the CBI back in 1991, a month after the death of Gandhi. The SC verdict has now made way for the release of six other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.