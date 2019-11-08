PM Modi ‘one of the best’ among global leaders, says this US billionaire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

UK billionaire Ray Dalio, who had conducted an on-stage interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia recently, has shared a Tweet on his social media handle praising the Indian PM. In his tweet, the founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, said that PM Modi is among the best world leaders.

Dalio began a discussion with the prime minister after the latter’s keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event. It is also known as “Davos in the Desert” for drawing high profile people including political leaders from across the globe.

“In my opinion, Indian’s Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world. I had an opportunity to explore with him how he thinks as well as what he thinks. If you’re interested in listening to it, here it is” Dalio said on his official Twitter handle, while sharing the video of his discussion with PM Modi.

Praising Modi in a series of tweets, Dalio wrote, “What I’m most impressed about with Modi is how he has brought the country together by helping the full range of people, from those who are in abject poverty to rich business leaders.”

During the discussion, Dalio also asked him about mediation and other subjects. “Meditation plays a crucial role in having balanced thoughts as also balanced life and the right view of the world,” the PM had said. He also pointed out that the attitude of demeaning others has become the reason for struggles and true thinking may help in finding solutions.

“You have nearly 500 million toilets. You are creating an economy which is making huge progress for people of the country in a broader way,” Dalio told the PM before ending the conversation.