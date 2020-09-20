  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi on farm bills: Watershed moment for Indian agriculture, will ensure complete transformation of sector

By: |
September 20, 2020 5:12 PM

The two bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha. After they get the presidential assent, they will be notified as laws.

He again assured farmers that the existing government support system for them will continue.He again assured farmers that the existing government support system for them will continue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the passage of two farm sector bills as a “watershed moment” in the history of Indian agriculture, asserting that they will ensure a complete transformation of the farm sector and empower crores of farmers.

In a series of tweets after Rajya Sabha passed the bills by voice vote amid din created by protesting opposition members, Modi said these proposed laws will liberate farmers from numerous adversities as he noted that peasants were for decades bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen.

Related News

He again assured farmers that the existing government support system for them will continue.

Farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these bills, with their leaders alleging that the legislations will dismantle the existing system and leave them to the mercy of corporate interests.

Modi asserted, “I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue.

“We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations.”

These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them, he said.

“Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step,” the prime minister said.

The two bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha. After they get the presidential assent, they will be notified as laws.

“A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers,” Modi added in another tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi on farm bills Watershed moment for Indian agriculture will ensure complete transformation of sector
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jammu and Kashmir: Villages along LoC finally connected with national electricity grid after 7 decades
2Bihar polls: Unemployment, ‘corporatisation of agriculture’, handling of COVID pandemic key issues, says Tejashwi Yadav
3RS passes two farm Bills amid protests by Oppn MPs; ‘Landmark day for Indian agriculture’, says Rajnath Singh