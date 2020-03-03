PM Modi not quitting social media platforms, cryptic tweet aimed at Women’s Day

The PM’s curious tweet had taken Opposition leaders and even party leaders by surprise. (IE photo)

A day after creating ripples on social media hinting at his exit from all social media platforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that he wasn’t quitting after all. In a tweet on Monday evening, PM Modi said, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

The remarks by Modi, one of the most influential leaders on social media in the world, shook up the Internet, with assumptions being made that the Prime Minister had decided to call it a day on social media.

Clarifying on his remarks, PM Modi tweeted a short while ago, “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.

This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

“Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.”

Prime Minister Modi’s tweet created a storm on Twitter within minutes with followers pleading with him not to take such a drastic step. With no word forthcoming from the PM, netizens began tweeting using hashtags like ‘#NoSir’, ‘#IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter’ and ‘#NoModiNoTwitter’ which began trending soon.

The PM’s curious tweet had taken Opposition leaders and even party leaders by surprise. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised the Prime Minister to “Give up hatred, not social media accounts”, several BJP leaders, not in a position to second-guess the PM, restricted to retweeting.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

PM Modi is one of the most active and influential leaders on social media and makes active use of various platforms as part of his outreach to citizens. Having joined Twitter in 2009, he has over 53 million followers, only behind Barack Obama and Donald Trump with 113 million and 73 million followers, respectively. PM Modi enjoys nearly 44 million followers on Facebook, 35 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube.