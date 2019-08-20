PM Modi no longer respects the RSS’ views: Priyanka Gandhi’s dig on Kashmir

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his dispensation no longer respect the RSS views.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a swipe at the Modi government over the clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the RSS’ latest tweet, Priyanka said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his dispensation no longer respect the Sangh’s views. Her remarks come after RSS tweeted a clarification to Mohan Bhagwat’s comment on reservation saying that all issues in society should be resolved through ‘cordial dialogue’.

Priyanka said that RSS and PM Modi’s views are different. She said that while RSS believes all issues should be resolved through cordial dialogue, the latter may not believe there is an issue in Jammu and Kashmir.

“So the RSS has declared in a tweet that all ‘issues in the society’ should be resolved through cordial dialogue?” she tweeted.

“I suppose either Modiji and his government no longer respect the RSS’s views or they don’t believe that there is an ‘issue’ in Jammu and Kashmir. Interesting… ,” Priyanka added.

The RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor, had issued a clarification over its chief Mohan Bhagwat’s comment on reservation. It said that Bhagwat’s remark was highlighting the importance of resolving all issues in society through ‘cordial dialogue’.

Speaking during the concluding session of Gyan Utsav on Sunday, Bhagwat had said that there should be conversation in harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it. “Those who favour reservation should speak keeping in mind the interests of those who are against it, and similarly those who oppose it should do the vice-versa,” he had said. The RSS chief had noted that discussion on reservation results in sharp reactions every time whereas there is a need for harmony in the different sections of the society on this approach.

Bhagwat also mentioned that he had spoken on reservation earlier as well, but it created a lot of noise and the whole discussion diverted from the actual issue.

This sparked a political row with the Congress alleging that the BJP and the RSS were having an anti-Dalit mindset and conspiring to end reservation. Later, the RSS issued a clarification, dismissing the row and asserted that Bhagwat merely highlighted the importance of resolving all issues in society through cordial dialogue.

The clarification prompted Priyanka to attack the Modi government over its decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories. The state was placed under an unprecedented security cover and curfew-like restrictions on August 4, a day before the Modi government scrapped the state’s special status. However, normalcy was slowly returning to the border state.