PM Modi niece’s mobiles, purse with Rs 56,000 cash snatched from auto in Delhi

Snatchers target PM Modi’s niece: In what highlights the precarious law and order situation in the national capital, snatchers targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece on Saturday. According to a police complaint filed by Damayanti Ben Modi, daughter of PM Modi’s younger brother, two bike-borne assailants snatched her per purse and mobile phones when she was travelling by an auto.

The incident took place just outside the main gate of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in Civil Lines area, India Today reported. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence is situated a few kilometers from the spot where the incident took place

Damyanti told the television channel that the bag which was snatched had Rs 56,000 cash and some important documents.

Apart from this she also lost her two mobile phones in the incident. The police said a case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

Several incidents of snatching have been reported in the recent past in Delhi raising concerns over policing in the city.

Last month, a women journalist was seriously injured when two men on motorbike snatched her mobile phone while she was travelling in an auto in south Delhi’s CR Park area.

During the struggle, she fell down from the auto suffering injuries. She had to be taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The Delhi Police had later suspended an assistant sub-inspector and two constables following the incident.