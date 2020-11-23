  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi must tell nation which COVID vaccine will India select: Rahul Gandhi

November 23, 2020 6:03 PM

As the race for the COVID vaccine hots up with many players claiming successful trials, Gandhi posed several questions to the prime minister on the country's vaccine distribution strategy.

Gandhi has been critical of the PMCares fund, created especially for COVID-19, and has demanded transparency and accountability in its spending.Gandhi has been critical of the PMCares fund, created especially for COVID-19, and has demanded transparency and accountability in its spending. (File image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday which COVID-19 vaccine will the country select and by when will all Indians be vaccinated.

“The PM must tell the nation: Of all the Covid vaccine candidates, which will GOI choose and why? Who will get the vaccine first and what will be the distribution strategy?” he asked on Twitter.

The former Congress chief also asked, “Will PMCares fund be used to ensure free vaccination? By when will all Indians be vaccinated?”

Gandhi has been critical of the PMCares fund, created especially for COVID-19, and has demanded transparency and accountability in its spending.

A number of pharma players have conducted human trials of their COVID vaccine candidates and many have claimed over-90 per cent success.

Modi has held discussions within the government in the recent past on the COVID vaccine distribution strategy.

