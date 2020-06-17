PM Modi must come clean on Ladakh face-off, reveal how 20 soldiers got martyred: Congress

Randeep Singh Surjewala has blamed the Modi government for Ladakh clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Ladakh clash: The Congress has squarely blamed the Modi government for the violent clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers is a failure of the Centre.

“Prime minister Narendra Modi and his government is quiet now. The country had not expected that the government’s silence of 40 days would result in this. The country had to see the heart wrenching day due to the failure of the Centre,” he said.

Surjewala reiterated party leader Rahul Gandhi’s stand that China has captured India’s land. He then asked what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did except for maintaining “silence”.

Stating that Rahul and other opposition leaders have time and again urged the government to come clean on the matter, he said that the priority of the BJP government is not the country, but the rule of the party. He said this while referring to reports of alleged poaching bids by the BJP in Rajasthan and Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha election. Earlier in March, the Congress had to step down from power in Madhya Pradesh after its MLAs resigned and joined the BJP.

“But a careless and failed government kept busy in conspiracies to topple the governments of opposition parties and hid the truth of the border from the country. The priority of the BJP government is not the country, but the rule of the party,” he said and asked “how much area the Chinese had captured”.

Surjewala said the entire country and the Congress was standing with the government on every issue of national security and integrity, but the “government will have to take the nation into confidence”.

He said “there is a ban on questions and information in the Modi government”.

Accusing the government of hiding everything from the country, he said, “The Prime Minister will have to tell the truth on how China occupied our land and how our 20 soldiers got martyred.”

What is the situation today on the ground and how many our officers and soldiers are missing or injured, he asked.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel laid down their lives in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. According to news agency PTI, the Chinese side too suffered casualties. Reports claim that over 40 Chinese troops died in the violent clash which took place in the midst of dialogue between the two sides to ease the tension.