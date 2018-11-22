PM Modi misusing post to abuse political opponents, says Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Manmohan Singh

Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh has lashed out at former Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that latter has been misusing the coveted post to “abuse political opponents”. The former Prime Minister also accused PM Modi of using “unparliamentary words” against the opposition. Singh, however, said that he should not have used harsh words against PM Modi while referring to his remarks in 2014. Singh has said that in 2014, he predicted that PM Modi would be a disaster to the country. The former PM spoke on an array of issues at a press conference in Indore.

Rafale deal

Rafale deal has become a bone of contention between BJP and Congress. The former Prime Minister wondered why a joint parliamentary committee has not been formed to investigate the matter. Claiming that the central government had something to hide, Singh said that the people of the country are suspicious of the Rafale deal. “The opposition and various groups are demanding a joint parliamentary committee but Modi government isn’t ready for it. Isse pata lagta hai daal mai kuchh kaala hai,” Singh said.

Demonetisation and GST

Terming the demonetisation, the former Prime Minister said that the move failed to achieve any of its stated objectives. “Demonetisation did not achieve any of the objectives stated by the Modi government. No black money was recovered,” ex-PM Singh said. Singh asserted that Congress, if comes to power, will “simplify” the Goods and Services Tax (GST). “The next Congress government will simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but demonetisation is a done act. Now, people should take every step to get rid of a government which took them to this disastrous path,” Singh said.

On CBI vs CBI

Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi over ongoing development pertaining to Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana of the premier investigating agency, Singh said it was an effort to weaken democracy. Singh claimed that the rule of law is under attack and the credibility of institutions like Parliament and CBI are being systematically denigrated.