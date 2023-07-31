‘PM Modi messiah of the poor’: Amit Shah launches BJP campaign in MP

Launching the BJP’s campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections,Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘messiah of the poor’.

Shah called out the grand old party ‘Congress’, accusing it of not taking stringent action on issues such as terrorism and poverty while it was in power.

At a meeting of BJP workers in Indore, Shah gave a call for the party to “break all the records of victory in Madhya Pradesh in 2023”, and also to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state during the 2024 election “and make Modi the PM for a third time”, The Indian Express reported.

Taking a dig at Congress, Shah said that when the UPA government was in power at the Centre the crime rate was much higher.

“Every other day, anyone from Pakistan…any Alia-Malia-Jamalia, would come, fire bullets and throw bombs, and leave,” he said.

Speaking about the current issue of poverty, Shah claimed that the Congress “did nothing for the poor” in all their years in power, but that Modi had become a “messiah of the poor” because of the work done after the BJP came to power.