PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss various issues: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said. The meeting comes after the Prime Minister had visited Leh earlier this week and addressed soldiers following the June 15 clashes in the higher reaches of that region with Chinese troops in which 20 army personnel sacrificed their lives for the nation.
After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance…”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.