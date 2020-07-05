  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss various issues: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Published: July 5, 2020 2:00 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said.

modi meets president, narendra modi,ram nath kovind, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chinese troops, LEh,india china standoffAfter the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance…” (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and the two leaders discussed issues of national and international importance, Rashtrapati Bhavan officials said. The meeting comes after the Prime Minister had visited Leh earlier this week and addressed soldiers following the June 15 clashes in the higher reaches of that region with Chinese troops in which 20 army personnel sacrificed their lives for the nation.

After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, “Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance…”

