PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind, stakes claim to form govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and staked claim to form the government. The BJP-led NDA got 353 out of 542 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement said: "Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Ram Nath Kovind, today appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India." Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Kovind, today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India pic.twitter.com\/xrs5jgCGkF \u2014 President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2019 The President requested @narendramodi to: i) advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers; and ii) indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan \u2014 President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2019 The President also requested Narendra Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers. "And to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said. As reported by ANI, the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister will likely be held on May 30. After meeting with the President, PM Modi addressed media and said: "A lot of opportunities exist for India in the world, the government will work to make full use of them and not rest for a moment." He further said that that he wanted to assure the people of the country that his government will not leave any stone unturned to fulfil their aspirations. Earlier in the day, a delegation of the National Democratic Alliance comprising Parkash Singh Badal, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, K Palaniswami, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan.