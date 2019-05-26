PM Modi meets his mother to seek her blessings after massive win – See pics

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2019 9:33:49 PM

He is in Gujarat to thank people of the state for giving him such a mandate.

pm modi, pm narendra modi, pm modi mother, pm modi mother heerabenPrime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar. (ANI Photo)

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday met his mother Heeraben three days after coming back to power for the second successive term with a historic win. The Prime Minister sought the blessings of his mother for the second tenure in office. He will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30. On May 23, when it became clear that PM Modi would be back at the helm, his mother greeted the BJP workers and media persons who had gathered her house following the victory of her son.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister in a tweet said: “Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.” Last month, Modi had met his mother when he was in the state to cast his vote.

ANI Photo

He is in Gujarat to thank people of the state for giving him such a mandate. Addressing the party workers, Prime Minister Modi said that returned to the land that nurtured him. “I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond…I am here for a Darshan of the people of Gujarat. The blessings of the state’s citizens have always been very special for me,” the PM said.

Photo: ANI

Modi also paid his tribute to the victims of the fire tragedy in Surat. “The fire tragedy in Surat has saddened us all. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. May Almighty give them strength in this hour of grief. The State Government is further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat”, he said.

The results announced on May 23 showed BJP winning in 303 seats across the country, which included all 26 seats of Gujarat.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Modi meets his mother to seek her blessings after massive win – See pics
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition