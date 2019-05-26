PM Modi meets his mother to seek her blessings after massive win – See pics

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday met his mother Heeraben three days after coming back to power for the second successive term with a historic win. The Prime Minister sought the blessings of his mother for the second tenure in office. He will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30. On May 23, when it became clear that PM Modi would be back at the helm, his mother greeted the BJP workers and media persons who had gathered her house following the victory of her son. On Saturday, the Prime Minister in a tweet said: "Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me." Last month, Modi had met his mother when he was in the state to cast his vote. He is in Gujarat to thank people of the state for giving him such a mandate. Addressing the party workers, Prime Minister Modi said that returned to the land that nurtured him. "I am back to a place with which I have a very old bond.I am here for a Darshan of the people of Gujarat. The blessings of the state\u2019s citizens have always been very special for me," the PM said. Modi also paid his tribute to the victims of the fire tragedy in Surat. \u201cThe fire tragedy in Surat has saddened us all. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. May Almighty give them strength in this hour of grief. The State Government is further strengthening disaster management infrastructure across Gujarat\u201d, he said. The results announced on May 23 showed BJP winning in 303 seats across the country, which included all 26 seats of Gujarat.