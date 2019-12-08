PM Narendra Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

Arun Shourie was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on December 1 after he fell while taking a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Union Minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune on Sunday evening. After meeting the former union minister, the Prime Minister in a tweet said: “In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life.”

Arun Shourie was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on December 1 after he fell while taking a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa. The former BJP leader had suffered a brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling. PTI citing sources reports that Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic around 6 pm and enquired about his health.

The meeting assumes significance as Arun Shourie has been very critical to the BJP-led government in the Centre and has accused Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah of silencing the opposition and leaders in within the party.

Shourie is also among the people who have alleged corruption in the billion-dollar Rafale deal with France. Shourie along with Prashant Bhushan and Yashwant Sinha had called for a CBI probe into the procurement of the fighter jets. They alleged that the government had not followed the due process and indulged in favouritism to help a private business entity.

The former minister also approached the Supreme Court seeking direction for investigation. However, the apex court turned the request saying there was no occasion to doubt the process followed while striking the deal.