PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley after his decision not to be minister in new govt

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 9:19:37 PM

Arun Jaitley served as the finance minister in the first term of Modi government from 2014 to 2019. He was a key strategist of the BJP.

Modi met Jaitley at his residence on Wednesday evening. (File Photo)

Narendra Modi met Arun Jaitley on Wednesday evening after he wrote a letter formally requesting the prime minister to relieve him and be allowed time for treatment. Jaitley’s health has been on a decline ever since he underwent a kidney transplant in May last year.

“I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government,” he said.

The deliberations at the meeting between Modi and Jaitley were not immediately known.

The 66-year-old served as the finance minister in the first term of Modi government from 2014 to 2019. He was a key strategist of the BJP.

Jaitley added that he will, however, continue to extend his services to the party and government whenever needed.

“I would obviously have a lot of time at my disposal to undertake any work informally to support the government or the party,” he said in his letter.

Jaitley had undergone a renal transplant surgery in May last year. Piyush Goyal had performed the duties of the finance minister in Jaitley’s absence and had presented the interim Budget during his term.

The first major task before the new finance minister will be to present the full Budget by July. Modi and his council of ministers would be sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhawan Thursday evening.

