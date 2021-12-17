PM Modi meets 40 BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast ahead of assembly polls

While the meetings are said to be informal and not agenda specific, they come ahead of the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held early next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met 40 BJP MPs from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh over breakfast at his official residence in New Delhi. This is the prime minister’s fourth such meeting with party MPs from different states during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. He will meet the remaining MPs from the state in the next meeting.

While the meetings are said to be informal and not agenda specific, they come ahead of the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to be held early next year.

During all the meetings, the prime minister is learnt to have suggested to party MPs to engage more with people, beyond political activities, and shun VIP culture. In the past as well, Prime Minister Modi had held meetings with BJP MPs in different batches when Parliament was in session.

The prime minister’s meeting with BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh comes just days after he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. During his visit, he also chaired a meeting with 12 chief ministers of BJP-ruled states on good governance practices.