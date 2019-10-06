PM Modi may attend Dussehra celebration at DDA ground in Dwarka

In 2016, the prime minister had attended the Dussehra function in Lucknow during his first stint in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday at Dwarka area here. Modi will attend the event organised by Dwarka Sri Ram Leela Society at DDA Ground in Dwarka Sector 10, Rajesh Gehlot, ex MLA and chairman of the society, said.

Gehlot said the PM is scheduled to reach the venue at 5.30 PM on Tuesday. There was, however, no official confirmation from the prime minister’s office on this. Usually high dignitaries join the Dussehra celebrations at Ramlila Maidan here.

In 2016, the prime minister had attended the Dussehra function in Lucknow during his first stint in office.