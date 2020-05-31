PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: India is opening up, but need to be extra vigilant

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says people need to be extra vigilant as India opens up slowly and returning to normal business.

Mann Ki Baat today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India is opening up slowly and returning to normal amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Addressing the country in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi, however, said that people should be extra vigilant. He said that passenger train services, buses and flights have resumed and Shramik Special trains are operational to ferry migrants back.

“Whether it is the mandatory two yards distancing, wearing face masks or staying at home to the best extent possible, there should be no laxity on our part in complete adherence,” he said in his Mann Ki Baat address.

The Prime Minister also praised the countrymen saying “India’s fight against COVID-19 is people-driven and country’s ‘seva shakti’ is visible in this battle”.

In his last month’s Mann Ki Baat in April, PM Modi had said that India’s fight against coronavirus was people driven and the virus had made masks an important part of our lives. His today’s address comes a day after the BJP-led NDA government completed the first year of its second term.