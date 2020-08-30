  • MORE MARKET STATS
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11am

Updated: August 30, 2020 9:48 am

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the countrymen in monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio today.

modi mann ki baat, mann ki baat live updates PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11am through Mann Ki Baat on All India Radio.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio at 11 AM on Sunday. This will be the 68th edition of the monthly radio programme. “Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday after seeking suggestions from people on the topics to be discussed during the show. People can make suggestions by writing to the Prime Minister directly using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. The Prime Minister’s speech comes a day after the Centre further relaxed restrictions in phase 4 of unlock. In today’s speech, PM Modi may talk about the Unlock phase 4, the upcoming NEET, JEE exams, and other important issues. In his previous address, PM Modi had expressed solidarity with all those affected by floods and heavy rainfall across the country. The Prime Minister’s speech will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. Besides, his address will be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 pm.

    Mann Ki Baat is a monthly programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first Mann Ki Baat programme was aired on 3 October 2014. The PM's address to the people is broadcast on all channels of All India Radio, DD National and DD News.
