PM Modi making money for crony capitalists through new farm laws: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers’ protests, that have been continuing for close to a month. Today, Rahul, along with Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, met with President Ram Nath Kovind to submit two crore signatures gathered from across the country in support of repeal of the laws.

After meeting the President, Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi was making money for the crony capitalists. “Whoever will try to stand against him will be called a terrorist – be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat,” he added. Gandhi also said that there was no democracy in India and the Prime Minister was creating a situation that will push the country into serious trouble.

Rahul Gandhi said that the government was dividing the people, a situation that will be conducive for China to take the advantage of. “China is still at the border. It has snatched away thousands of kms of the land of India. Why doesn’t the Prime Minister speak about it, why is he silent?” the former Congress chief said. He also said that there was no democracy in India. “It can be in your imagination, but not in reality,” he said while speaking on detention of Priyanka Gandhi by Delhi Police.

Priyanka Gandhi was also among the leaders who wanted to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan but she was stopped by the Police as she did not have an appointment with the President.

Gandhi said that the protesting farmers are not going to go back home until the farm laws are repealed. “The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers,” Gandhi said. The Congress leader further said that he told the President that the three farm laws are anti-farmer and the country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws.