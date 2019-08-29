PM Modi made Kashmir an inseparable part of India: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah in Gandhinagar. (BJP)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kashmir an inseparable part of India by abrogating Article 370. He said that the people of the country for years wanted the special status to be revoked but no one was ready to even talk about it.

“For years, people of this country wanted to see Kashmir becoming an inseparable part of India. Abrogation of Article 370 was a big challenge in realising that dream. But, no one was ready to talk about it. And then, our Prime Minister scrapped the provision in one go and made Kashmir an inseparable part of India,” Amit Shah said while speaking at the 7th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar.

The central government under Prime Minister Modi earlier this month revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. It was the dream of BJP founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who vehemently opposed the provision. The BJP promised to do away with the provision in its manifestos.

In the past, no government tried to scrap the special status from Jammu and Kashmir fearing backlash from the separatists and regional politicians who made it an identity issue. However, the Modi government said that the special status was becoming a hurdle in the economic development of the state, therefore needs to be removed.

Referring to this, Amit Shah today said: “Kashmir was deprived of development. People of Kashmir were suffering from unemployment and poverty. But now, I am confident that under PM Modi’s leadership, new industries will come and tourism will also flourish, which would create employment and new opportunities. People will also get proper health and education services.”

Amit Shah said that Modi does not take decisions that people like, rather he takes decisions that are good for them.