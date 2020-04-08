PM Modi made it clear, lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: BJD’s Pinaki Misra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that lockdown may be extended. (File Photo)

India Lockdown Latest News: In a meeting with the leaders of all parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hinted that the nationwide lockdown may not be lifted after April 14. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Misra, who attended the meeting which was held via video conferencing, told news agency PTI that the ‘lockdown will not will not be lifted in one go’. PM Modi had announced 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25 to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID19 infection

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14,” PTI quoted Misra, as saying.

Misra said that the PM underlined that life will not be the same after the Coronavirus threat is successfully arrested. “PM Modi told us that pre-corona and post-corona life won’t be the same,” he said.

PM Modi said entire world is currently facing grave challenge of COVID-19, adding that present situation is epoch changing event in mankind’s history and we must evolve to counter impact. He praised efforts of states working together with the Centre in fight against the pandemic, news agency ANI quoted the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), as saying.

The government may extend lockdown beyond April 14 to combat coronavirus spread, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters after the meeting which was also attended by Sharad Pawar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Chirag Paswan, Sanjay Raut, Ram Gopal Yadav, TR Baalu and others.

India has recorded 5,194 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the death toll reached 149, as per the Union Health Ministry’s update on Wednesday morning.